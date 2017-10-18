Pakistan has called for steps to prevent the weaponization of outer-space, and emphasized that it should be explored and used exclusively for peaceful purposes, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking to the General Assembly's Disarmament and International Security Committee, the permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Farukh Amil in Geneva urged the need to address the issue of outer space from emerging, as the new realm of conflict and arms race.

He said dominance in that realm currently enjoyed by certain countries due to their current technological prowess could not last forever, as other States were catching up fast.

He said developing countries will not carry the burden of non-proliferation, nor would they accept any discriminatory restrictions that hampered their peaceful pursuits in outer space.