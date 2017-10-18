RAHIM YAR KHAN-A large number of students of Govt Degree College Manthar protested against the unavailability of lecturers at their college for last two years and blocked Sadiqabad-Manthar Road for hours the other day.

Holding placards inscribed with their demands, students chanted slogans against the authorities concerned for being least bothered to appoint lecturers at their college. Talking to The Nation, students said that the college was established two years back and since the day first, there have been only two lecturers teaching at the college. They said that the two lecturers are teachers of Chemistry and Computer Science and cannot teach other subjects. They said the local lawmakers were complained about the situation several times but to no avail. They demanded the higher authorities to appoint lecturers at their college so that they could continue their study befittingly.