/Agencies-KHANEWAL/KHUSHAB-Two alleged dacoits were killed in a shootout with police while separately another was gunned down by accomplices during an attempt to get him free from police custody the other day.

In Khanewal, an alleged dacoit was shot dead in police custody by the firing of his accomplice in 126/15-L.

According to Mian Channu City Police Munawar Gujar, the police had arrested an accused, Muhammad Arshad Rehmani, who had allegedly been involved in the murder of one Atta Muhammad Dogar during a robbery. According to the police officer, the police were escorting the alleged dacoit for recovery of booty. As the police vehicle reached 126/15-L, four accomplices of Rehmani, riding two motorcycles, ambushed the police van and got him free. During crossfire, Muhammad Arshad was killed by the firing of his accomplices.

In Khushab, two robbers were killed in a shootout with police while their three accomplices fled the scene here on Tuesday. According to reports, the police chased and approached a five-member robbers gang near Tibba Qaim Din in Khushab. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing which led to a shootout.

In crossfire, two robbers were killed while their three accomplices managed to flee.

Arms and looted valuables were recovered from possession of the killed robbers whose bodies were moved to hospital for post-mortem.