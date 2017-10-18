KASUR-Students of Degree College Kasur thrashed a trainee dispenser over some old dispute at District Headquarters Hospital here the other day.

The victim was identified as Mohsin Ali. He was busy with official duty when suspect Amir Ali along with accomplices came to the hospital and thrashed the dispenser. Kasur Saddr police are investigating.

TWO KILLED IN COLLISION

Two persons were killed in collision between a tractor-trolley and loader van on Depalpur Road near Talwindi here the other day.

According to Ellahabad Police, Muqaddas and Saeed of Haveli Lakha were carrying milk on a van. Near Talwindi, the van rammed into a tractor-trolley, parked on a roadside. Both were killed on the spot. The police are investigating.

3,871 health officials blood tested

SIALKOT-The District Health Authority has completed the blood tests of its 3,871 officials and employees as part of the Health Professional Day.

District Health Authority CEO Javaid Warraich told the newsmen that special medical desks were set up at all the four THQ hospitals and six rural health centres (RHCs) in Sialkot district for the purpose under the supervision of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed. As many as 3,871 male and female officials and employees of the department deposited their blood samples for complete blood screening.

The CEO added that the free medical treatment and medicines would be provided to the officials if found carrying fatal diseases.