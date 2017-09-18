SAMBRIAL - Two persons got injured when a railway engine dragged a car on the bridge of Upper Chenab Canal here on Sunday.

The accident prompted suspension of rail traffic for almost two hours. According to police and rescue officials, a railway engine, on the way from Sambrial to Sialkot, hit a Honda City car (ICTZW-209) on a bridge on Upper Chenab Canal and dragged it to a long distance. Luckily the car did not fell into the canal. Both the driver and another person in the car got injuries in the accident. The accident occurred due to absence of a ‘railway crossing’ on the bridge.