SIALKOT - The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Narowal has been upgraded from 125 beds to 318 beds.

Inaugurating the upgraded part of the hospital, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that all the national institutions should work for upholding the prestige and dignity of the parliament.

He said that the parliament was the best place to discuss and resolve all the national issues. He said that the PML-N was successfully implementing the political and economic agenda of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by foiling all the national and international conspiracies against the grand project of CPEC. He said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power as punishment for putting the country on the highway to economic and political stability.

He said that Nawaz Sharif broke the backbone of the terrorism in the country besides removing darkness from everywhere and making it a "Roshan Pakistan".

The federal interior minister said why the Supreme Court of Pakistan did not depute the special monitoring judges in the case of Pervaiz Musharraf and even in corruption cases against ex-president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

Why only Nawaz Sharif was being targeted by everyone in Pakistan, he raised the question. He said that taking very serious notice of the “political victimization” of Nawaz Sharif and his family, the historians will write that the ouster of Nawaz Sharif was totally wrong.

He said that if a peon is suspended in Pakistan he has the right to submit three appeals for his restoration but an elected prime minister has no right to submit his appeal against his victimisation.

The interior minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed wanted to take all the political advantages while sitting on the shoulders of country's supreme judiciary but they do not know that there was the parliament in the country as well.

SCCI ELECTIONS: The annual elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held at SCCI auditorium here today.

The annual elections for five seats of SCCI's Executive Committee (Corporate Class) will be held today (Monday) while the election for five seats of SCCI Executive Committee(Associate Class) will held tomorrow.

The ruling Ittehad Founders Group fielded Khawaja Masud Akhtar, Amir Hamid Bhatti, Sheikh Tariq Soni, Naeem Javaid and Arsalan Sheikh as its potential candidates for Corporate Class against rival Democratic Founders Group's candidates Sohail Khawar Mir, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Muhammad Suleman Khan, Muhammad Ali and Suhail Akbar Awan for Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founders Group has brought Waqas Akram Awan, Jengir Iqbal, Abdul Ghafur Butt, Ejaz and Waseem in this electoral race as its potential candidates for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Faisal Jamshaid Malik, Mirza Ayaz Baig, Sabir Hussain, Khawaja Zia Ullah and Ch Salman Iqbal for Associate Class. Both of these rival groups were claiming to give tough time to each other in the polls.