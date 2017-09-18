ISLAMABAD:- Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday took notice of kidnapping of workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-election of NA-120 Lahore. According to official sources, the minister sought a report from relevant authorities. He said the success of PML-N in the elections was like the win against World XI.–APPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Sep-2017 here.
Ahsan takes notice of PML-N workers’ abduction
