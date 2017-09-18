New Delhi - India has appointed Ajay Bisaria as the new high commissioner to Pakistan replacing Gautam Bambawale.

Bisaria was presently serving as the Indian ambassador to Poland and the new high commissioner will reach Pakistan in October. It is said that Bambawale has been appointed as India's ambassador to China.

According to Indian media reports, the reason behind the high-level diplomatic shuffle came as Indian Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale was made secretary economic relations in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Gokhale was reported to have played a major role in the Doklam crisis pertaining to the border standoff between India and China.

During Bambawale’s tenure, Pakistan and India’s relations witnessed several lows and ups, with the most notable scenario being the Pakistan forces getting hold of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan. His death sentence by the Field General Court Martial was confirmed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In one of his most significant career assignments, Bisaria served as private secretary and aide to then PM AB Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004 and in that capacity handled a range of defence, economic and foreign policy issues.

Fluent in Russian, Bisaria headed the Eurasia division from 2009 to 2014. As his official profile says, he helped articulate an ambitious policy vision for India in Central Asia and coordinated India's approach to six annual Indo-Russian summits. Bisaria also worked on India's policy for multilateral entities like SCO and the Russia-India-China trilateral dialogue.