BUREWALA - Anti-polio teams comprising 1,291 individuals have been formed for the administration of anti-polio vaccine to 530,229 children under five years age across Vehari district during a three-day campaign to be started from September 18.

According to District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Shoaib Gormani, the teams, flanked by policemen, will cover the entire district including remote areas to ensure 100 percent vaccine to the children under the age of five. He advised parents to be responsible and get their children vaccinated to prevent them from falling victim to polio.