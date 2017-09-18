FAISALABAD - A four-story block equipped with necessary medical machinery would be established at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital at a cost of Rs350 million under an up-gradation and rehabilitation project, the district administration said.

State Minister for Textile Haji Akram Ansari and Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani visited DHQ Hospital. The Deputy Commissioner and State Minister visited the emergency ward and checked the available medical facilities for the emergency patients. They directed that the X-rays, Ultrasounds and other diagnostic facilities be available and active round the clock. They also inspected the pace of a 10-bed under construction building of ICU and directed for speedy completion of the unit. They also examined the repair and rehabilitation work of operation theatres and other wards.

They directed the hospital management for providing benefits of the govt measures in health sector. They urged upon maintaining good governance, quality cleanliness and attendance of the staff. They said that the patients and their relatives be provided with comforts during the stay in the hospital.

The DC said that new section of neurosurgery would be set up in the block while other three stories would be specified for the paediatric, gynaecology and medical units. He said that target had been fixed to complete the block within current financial year. He maintained that funds of Rs200 million had already been spent for the renovation and rehabilitation of the operation theatres, wash rooms and different wards of the hospital.





OUR STAFF REPORTER