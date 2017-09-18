CHITRAL - Residents of upper Chitral district demanded the provincial government to reconstruct the destroyed 4.2 megawatt Reshun Hydro Powerhouse that has been lying damaged since July 2015.

Talking to The Nation, they said that the power house was destroyed by flood about two years back during the tenure of the incumbent government. The government had promised to reconstruct the power house and also announced to construct 300 small dams, they said, adding that the government has so far failed to fulfil the promises. They said that around 0.2 million people have been deprived of power supply due to non-functioning of the 4.2 MW power house, adding it can provide electricity to several areas of the district including Mastuj and other tehsils. Dwellers of Mastuj area said that they had staged protest demonstrations to grab the authorities' attention but in vain. They flayed the government for reneging on its promises. They demanded early and effective solution to their problem.

Assistant Resident Engineer of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization Muhammad Wakil said that the KP government has allocated Rs800 million for the power house. He said that a tender would be published in the press, adding a consultant would also be hired for the preparation of PC-I.