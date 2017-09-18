RAWALPINDI:- Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar has undergone MitraClip procedure here at the Rawalpidi Institute of Cardiology (RIC). RIC Head Maj Gen Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani told APP Sunday the former president was now better after the successful procedure of MitraClip and would be discharged soon. "MitraClip is a new treatment for mitral valve repair and can take the place of surgical heart valve replacement in older patients. The technology has been introduced in the country for the first time," he added. The former president was admitted to the hospital Saturday night after feeling chest pain.–APP