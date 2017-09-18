ISLAMABAD - The first-ever women university of international standard would be established in Gilgit Baltistan soon to help female students of the region pursue higher education without any hurdles, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said.

Addressing a seminar at Karakoram University, the Chief Minister said that the universities have an important role in character-building of students besides leading them to better employment opportunities.

Lauding the role of Karakoram University for organising the seminar, he said that this university has mandated to work as a Think Tank to guide the people of the region on various local social and other issues.

He urged the teachers that character-building of the students should be their mission, adding they should support every student to acquire higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Reactor International Islamic University, Dr. Masoom Yaseen Zai said, that if a society invests on a student, the student also has responsibility to return manifold back to the society when he is equipped with skills and education.

He said that by educating the students, the teachers can play a vital role to help maintain peaceful environment in the country and rid it of uncertainty and lawlessness.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Karakoram University, Dr. Khalil Ahmed lauded IIUI for selecting this university for this important seminar.

Among others, Acting President IIUI, Dr. Muhammad and other educationists including Bashir Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Sabookh Syed, Dr. Kausar Yaseen Zahi, Professor Ikram Virik, Syed Muzamil Hussain, Dr Masood Khattak, Nasir Fareed and other also spoke on the occasion.