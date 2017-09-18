KAMALIA - A girl of Mauza Mohal had allegedly been raped for weeks on the pretext of marriage.

The affected girl told the Saddr Police that suspect Abid along with accomplices had kidnapped her on the pretext of marriage and raped her for weeks. The police registered a case against the accused launched investigation.

GIRL ABDUCTED

A girl of China Chowk locality was allegedly abducted here the other day. Yasir Abbas submitted an application to the City Police that suspect Nadeem Ashraf along with accomplices abducted his sister at gunpoint. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

LAND OCCUPIED

Armed men occupied cultivated land of a farmer here the other day. Khursheed Ahmed of Mauza Gurdasa told the police that Abdul Khaliq along with armed accomplices had occupied his cultivated land. The Saddr Police registered a case against the accused.