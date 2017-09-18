SIALKOT - The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) continued unprovoked shelling on the border villages in Harpal and Charwah sectors of Sialkot Working Boundary while the government compensated the aggrieved families of martyrs on Sunday.

According to officials, the Indian BSF continued unprovoked mortar shelling on the Sialkot border villages almost the whole day intermittently. However, the local officials added, the Punjab Rangers replied instantly and effectively in a befitting manner to the enemy making the Indian guns silent.

The Indian BSF fired small and big mortar shells targeting the civilian population, the officials added. Dozens of the houses of the local people were badly damaged by the mortar shells in Charwah and Harpal Sectors. According to the local people, the Indian shelling also killed and injured several cattle.

Meanwhile, MNA Ch Armughan Subhani strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling and brutal killing of the Pakistani citizens by Indian shelling in Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat, Charwah and Harpal Sectors.

He said that despite the Indian war aggression, morale of Pakistani people in Sialkot border villages were very high like the mountains of the Himalayas.

He stated this while addressing the grieved families of people namely Zahur Elahi in border village Diyaarwali-Kaliyaal and Raishma Bibi in village Kaahliyaan-Phookaliyaan. They were martyred by Indian mortar shelling in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat sector here about five days ago.

He also expressed complete solidarity with the grieved families. He said that the nation stands united and was ready to sacrifice even their lives while defending every inch of the Motherland. He said that the defence of Pakistan was in very strong hands as the armed forces of Pakistan had made the national defence invincible.

He also distributed financial compensation cheques of Rs0.5 million to each grieved family of the two persons martyred and Rs75,000 for each injured by the Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages a few days ago.