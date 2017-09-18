NOORPUR THAL - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the government over its failure to fulfill the promises it made with the nation during the electioneering of the general elections 2013.

Addressing a public gathering at Khushab, the PTI chairman termed corruption a great threat to the country; corruption had inflicted serious damage to Pakistan's development. “We have to stop lying then we can prosper,” he said. He further said injustice and deprivation were some of the main reasons behind increasing corruption. Imran said the government is implementing anti-farmers policies which have destroyed the country's agriculture sector.

“Food, shelter, clothing, health and education are basic necessities of life while unemployment and inflation have further added to the miseries of the common man," he added. Criticising mega projects of the Punjab government, he said that colourful buses plying on the single route would not end unemployment and price hike. “These projects have nothing for the public who are now more concerned about his bread and butter,” he said. Imran said that Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa was the sole province which had devolved all the departments at the district level and allocated 30 percent of the development funds to the local government.

He feared that in far-flung areas of the country, one would not even know the scale of disaster in terms of lives lost due to heat, lack of water and loadshedding. PTI local leaders Malik Umar Aslam Awan, Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sardar Shuja Khan, Malik Gul Asghar, Malik Syed Rasool, Sardar Ali Hussain, Ghulam Hassan Salehal, Javeria Zafar and Malik Faisal were also present.