Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lauds the ‘determination and courage’ of Dr. Yasmin Rashid with which she fought NA-120 by-polls against Nawaz League.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid faced defeat against PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz yesterday.

Applaud courage & determination with which Dr Yasmin Rashid fought NA120 elec against fed-prov-LG govt-backed PMLN with their massive funds — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 17, 2017





In series of tweets, Khan praised PTI candidate stating that Dr. Yasmin fought with determination against PML-N which was backed by federal government, local government with massive funds.

He also praised party workers especially women who worked ‘tirelessly’ during election campaign.

Want to thank all our PTI workers, esp our women, who worked tirelessly in the election campaign. https://t.co/bfMNZGtbtq — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 17, 2017



