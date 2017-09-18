Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lauds the ‘determination and courage’ of Dr. Yasmin Rashid with which she fought NA-120 by-polls against Nawaz League.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid faced defeat against PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz yesterday.


In series of tweets, Khan praised PTI candidate stating that Dr. Yasmin fought with determination against PML-N which was backed by federal government, local government with massive funds.

He also praised party workers especially women who worked ‘tirelessly’ during election campaign.  