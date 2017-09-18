LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that victory of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election is a defeat for visible and invisible forces which are working against Nawaz Sharif.

“You failed in your conspiracies which are still going against Nawaz Sharif. You have voted Begum Kalsoom Nawaz to victory which established that from now onwards people’s will would have top most priority and only a public decision will be acceptable to all,” Maryam said in her victory speech after result of NA-120 election at PML-N Secretariat late on Sunday night.

Maryam said the PML-N’s victory in this election had routed all those forces which had badly encircled Nawaz Sharif through conspiracies. “Victory in NA-120 election has not only rejected the disqualification of Nawaz but also its proponents. Today people has given their verdict that whatever your decision is, their decision is Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam told a big gathering of the party workers who had gathered at the secretariat lawn and chanting slogans Wazire Azam Nawaz Sharif, Wazire Azam Nawaz Sharif to the tune of party songs. Maryam, who led the campaign for her mother in NA-120 election said, “Today 60,000 votes were secured by my mother where equal to 60 lakh votes as in the past two days their party woerkers were lifted from their homes and those who went to poll on that day were misguided, troubled and not allowed to vote contrary to their rivals who were facilitated in every manner at the polling stations. She said they received anonymous threat calls but they remained resolute. “All these tactics failed to check the way of people,” she said adding, “today they did their best to check the way of lion, but they failed.”

Terming the workers of Muslim League lions, Maryam said, “Nawaz and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz through telephone have conveyed them thanks and love. And Lahore has also proved that “Mian Sahib we love you too.” She said after the love people gave to Nawaz during GT Road rally, it is again a proof of their love for him. Referring to PTI leader Imran Khaf, she said, he must be weeping as it is his time to weep.

Addressing the workers, she said, “Today you have made a big achievement. You have not only competed with those which were visible but also with those which are invisible.”

She said in conspiracies against Nawaz some elements were repeatedly trying to topple the elected government. “Today all those forces which had besieged Nawaz Sharif have been routed,” she added. She asked workers to stand like a rock against those conspiring against him. Protect your vote and support Nawaz Sharif, she exhorted the workers. She also prayed for early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif.