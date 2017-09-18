BAHAWALPUR - Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly MPA Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar and his driver got injured in an accident on the way to Kehror Pakka here on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122, MPA Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar was coming to Kehror Pakka to attend a wedding from Lahore. On the way, the driver dozed off as a result the car crashed into road divider. Both Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar and the driver got injured and were taken to nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The JI MPA received injuries on his face.

PPP Bahawalpur District Senior Vice President Malik Shah Muhammad Channar along with other political and social personalities have prayed for the early recovery of the JI leader.