QUETTA: Session court today charged Balochistan MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai in the hit and run case of traffic policeman on duty.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s vehicle was speeding along GPO Chowk intersection when it hit Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah, which resulted in his death.

After session court's ruling, Achakzai refused to accept the charges against him. The court in its next hearing directed the witnesses to appear before it.

Earlier, the FIR was registered against ‘unidentified persons'.