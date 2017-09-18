Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left for London along with her daughter and husband Captain (r) Safdar to meet her ailing mother.

She left on flight of private airline today.

Her mother, Kalsoom Nawaz, is under treatment for throat cancer in London. Nawaz Sharif is already Britain to look after her wife.

Maryam Nawaz stayed in Pakistan to run election campaign for her mother in NA-120 by-elections in which Ms. Nawaz defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid after a close contest.