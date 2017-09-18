ATTOCK - A senior officer of the Health Department is conducting an inquiry against former Jand THQ Hospital medical superintendent Dr TW Afridi for allegedly possessing fake degrees and harassing subordinate female staff.

It has been learnt that a complaint was lodged against the doctor that TW Afridi was holding fake degrees and, in fact, was not a doctor but a quack. All the documentary evidence were provided in the complaint and besides, a lady doctor and two lady health visitors had also appeared before the inquiry officer and recorded their statements against the doctor for harassing them sexually. The health department sources said that an application has been submitted to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the accused to bring him to book.

Dr TW Afridi, on the other hand, termed all the allegations levelled against him baseless. He said Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has verified all his degrees and claiming that he has also satisfied the inquiry officer by providing him all his verified degrees and other supporting documents signed by the Attock deputy commissioner and the CEO (health).

He said he has served in Jand tehsil for more than 16 years and adding that now some influential of the area are trying to achieve their vested interests by implicating them in fake cases. He claimed the suspects are threatening him with dire consequences and also trying to purchase his property forcefully. TW Afridi said that he has informed all the authorities concerned and expressing his optimism that his opponents would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Dr Afridi informed that he had complained the authorities about few doctors including a lady doctor who were receiving salaries but were reluctant to perform duty. He said the lady doctor was terminated from service on his recommendation and Rs0.7 million was recovered from her which she received as salaries. Similarly, two male doctors were receiving salaries from two different hospitals and were terminated after the issue raised by him.

Afridi said that now the terminated doctors have ganged up against him. He claimed that the lady doctor and the LHVs who appeared before the inquiry committee have no solid proofs against him as he did not meet them for years. He termed it Gulalai type case. Afridi pledged to defend himself at forum, saying his opponents would have to bite the dust.





OUR STAFF REPORTER