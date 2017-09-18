A delegation of defence committees of the Senate and National Assembly called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation led by Senator Lt Gen (retired) Abdul Qayyum was given a detailed briefing on internal and external security environment.

“The session concluded with a resolve to continue our struggle against the menace of violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach based on the principle of collective potential and shared responsibility,” added the statement.

General Bajwa, during his interaction with the lawmakers, lauded parliament’s response to US President Donald Trump’s retooled Afghan policy.

“We have to work collectively against the enemies of Pakistan. There should be no confusion on civil-military relations,” he said.