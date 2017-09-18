LONDON - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday rejected assertion that there is a political crisis in Pakistan, saying that conspiracies being hatched against his government will not work.

The prime minster is visiting London where he also held one-on-one meeting with ousted premier Nawaz Sharif.

Abbasi said that conspiracies are hatched all along the tenure of a government and there was nothing different in present times.

To a question about NA-120 by-polls, Premier Abbasi said that he was in a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and is not informed about it as yet. However, he said that he would talk about the election soon.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq attended also the meeting.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Asif said various political issues came under discussion during the meeting.

Responding to a question, Abbasi said that Pakistan wanted collaborative efforts to fight against terrorism.

The prime minister said that the National Security Committee had responded to the statement of US President Donald Trump and the very policy was being pursued by the government.

In an interview with Financial Times as he prepared to fly to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, Abbasi warned the US risks undermining its military efforts in Afghanistan, encouraging terrorism and harming its own trade interests if it follows through on a threat to downgrade its relationship with Pakistan.

Abbasi maintained US hardline approach risked backfiring. He also admitted for the first time that bombers who struck the diplomatic area of Kabul in May could have crossed the border from Pakistan.

Abbasi said he found Washington’s Pakistan policy “confusing”, adding that he has to rely on media reports to find out what President Donald Trump’s plans are for the region. “The signals we get from Washington are confusing, but our message is very clear: we are committed to fighting terror and we will continue to fight terror,” Abbasi said.

“All it will do [if the US downgrades Pakistan as an ally] is degrade our efforts to fight terror, and I am not sure if that will work for the US.”

Abbasi told the FT he thought the number of American troops was likely to increase from 8,400 today to 12,000-13,000 in Afghanistan. But he admitted he found it hard to get clear information from the Trump administration: “We mostly find these things out by reading them in the newspapers.”

Abbasi outlined his approach for possible talks with American officials in New York, saying US cooperation was vital for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations. “Some of our weapons are US-manufactured systems,” he said. “If they get degraded it will harm our ability to fight the terrorists.” He added that one option to apply pressure on the US was not to buy new F-16 fighter jets, which are made by the American company Lockheed Martin and have become the mainstay of the Pakistani air force.

But while he did not go into detail about which other levers Pakistan might pull, others in Islamabad are clearer. One person close to the powerful Pakistani army said: “We could make it harder for the US to use supply routes through Pakistan to serve its troops in Afghanistan, and we could stop co-operating on drone attacks. That would make the war in Afghanistan a lot more difficult.”

Abbasi also admitted the limitations of army’s operations, saying the bombers who killed more than 90 people in the attack in Kabul in May were likely to have come from Pakistan. “I don’t know all the details, but it seems three or four people crossed over the border. There was a vehicle which travelled from that area to Kabul and was parked in an embassy compound before it blew up,” he said. “We have 250,000 troops fighting there, but we don’t have control of the full area. [Militants] often cross the border from the other side and attack our people. If the Afghan army cannot control them, and US forces cannot control them, what are we supposed to do?”