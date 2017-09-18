KOT ADDU - At least three people lost their lives when an oil tanker caught fire in Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh district on Sunday morning.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted in the oil tanker during welding and the blaze engulfed four other shops, thus completely destroying them.

The incident occurred near Thermal power house.

Rescue officials fear that the death toll could rise as some of the injured were in critical condition. All the victims were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfed the motorcycles, rickshaws present near the scene and shops located in the surroundings.

Fire fighters along with fire tenders rushed to the scene and started efforts to extinguish the blaze.