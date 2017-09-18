HAFIZABAD - A large number of people protested against the police dillydallying to arrest the accused who allegedly assaulted a Class-IX boy here the other day. Talking to media, they said that four suspects including Muhammad Khan, Adil Abbas, Ziaullah and Tahir Ali allegedly assaulted a Class-IX student of Patli village some days back. They said that the Kassissay Police registered a case against the accused but no arrest has been made so far. The protesting people demanded the Hafizabad DPO order the police officials to arrest the accused and award them exemplary punishment.

OUR STAFF REPORTER