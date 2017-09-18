Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) challenged verdict in former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto's murder case today in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition has been filed to Rawalpindi bench of LHC by PPP leader Latif Khosa.

In the petition, PPP leader has stated that Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) didn’t fulfill law requirements and the reports of United Nations and Scotland Yard were neglected while announcing the decision.

On August 31, ATC had announced the verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case after nine years, and declared former president Pervez Musharraf absconder.

The court had directed to forfeit the property of Musharraf while it also sentenced former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad to 17 years in prison, and fined them Rs5 lac apiece.

Furthermore, the court also released the other five suspects, who were nabbed in this case, over lack of evidence against them.