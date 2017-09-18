HAFIZABAD - The Special Branch Police have made a comprehensive plan to ensure peace during the upcoming holy month of Muharram across the district.

Special Branch Gujranwala Range Incharge Muzaffar Hussain Butt has called upon the social and political workers as well as Ulema of all schools of thought to keep a close eye on suspicious elements at Majalis and mourning processions. Besides police, at least 60 male and 13 female social workers have also been imparted special training to perform security duty on Muharram.