PESHAWAR - Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that a large number of people were now joining his party and the day was not far when the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would form government in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He was addressing press conference at the residence of PPP Provincial President Hamayun Khan here on Sunday.

On the occasion, son of former MNA Gulzar Khan, Asad Gulzar along with dozens of his supporters announced to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined the PPP.

Several supporters of the former MPA Ziaullah Afridi and town members also joined the PPP.

Zardari said that the people of Pakistan and the people of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had already seen their services for the cause of the country, and the day was not far when the people of the province would vote and provide them the opportunity to serve.

He said that in the 2008 general elections the PPP could have form government but they give opportunity to the Awami National Party to make coalition government in the province.

The former president said that the PPP gave due respect to its workers and that was why new entries were being made to the party from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Nawaz Sharif could not prove himself as an efficient politician and that was why he was disqualified, and now it was the turn of the PPP to rule the country.

Zardari said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had plenty of resources in the shape of coal, gas, petrol, water and mines but unfortunately there was no leader to utilise those resources for the betterment of the people.

He said that the PPP would utilise those resources for the benefit of the people, if they were given an opportunity.