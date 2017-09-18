TOBA TEK SINGH/GUJRANWALA - Scores of textile and power-loom workers continued their sit-in at Shahbaz Chowk near railway crossing against the factories’ owners for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Power-Loom Workers Association President Nadeem Ashraf Jogi, Secretary General Akhtar Abbas and Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union Central Vice President M Shabbir said that Punjab government had issued a notification under which power-loom owners were directed to pay a Rs665 per eight hours to each worker of power-looms. However, the owners pay just Rs450 per 12 hour. They added that all the 45 power-loom factories had been closed by the owners in the city since the workers were demanding government-fixed pay. As a result, hundreds of workers had been jobless, they said.

They blamed the district officer (labour) for not protecting the rights of the workers. They also stated that social security cards of the workers were not being prepared by the Social Security Department and so far only four of the workers had been issued such cards. They announced that if their demands were not accepted, they would be forced to continue their protest and sit -in for indefinite period.

MUHARRAM PLAN: Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan and City police officer Ashfaq Khan said that fool proof security arrangements have been completed to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Over five thousands police officers and officials shall perform their duties to provide security to 473 processions and 1679 Majalis throughout the district Gujranwala. They were addressing the meetings held to review the Muharram arrangements.

The DC said that district administration with the cooperation of Pak Army, police, parliamentarians and civil society would ensure peace in the district during Muharram. He directed the heads of departments concerned to complete their arrangements regarding cleanliness, patchwork, lighting for procession routes before start of Muharram.

The CPO also addressed a meeting in his office, which was attended by senior police officers and Ulema. He said during Ashura 20 elite police teams shall march in the city to meet any emergency. He said participants of Muharram processions and Majalis would be checked by walkthrough gates and metal detectors; clean and sweep process will also be ensured by special branch. He said procession routes and Imambargah roads would be closed for routine traffic. He appealed the Ulema to play a vital role for creating harmony and brotherhood in the society.





OUR STAFF REPORTERS