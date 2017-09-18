Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted details of its bank accounts in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today. The documents consisted material of seven years in five volumes.

When PTI lawyer Saqlain Haider had asked ECP to give a receipt for confirmation of submission, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan refused to do so saying, they were are not some stockiest that a receipt should be asked. PTI was supposed to submit the record long ago, it was their duty, Sardar Raza Khan added.

PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry requested to not make the submitted record public. CEC said the details will be opened in front of PTI’s representative.

The hearing of PTI foreign funding case has been adjourned till October 16.