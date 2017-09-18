VEHARI - Armed robbers killed one person and injured two others upon resistance during a house robbery here on Sunday. Police said that a gang of armed robbers barged into a house located in village Saldera. They took the family members hostage at gunpoint and started looting whatever they found in the house. Upon resistance, the robbers opened fire, killing one person, and injuring two others.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Sep-2017 here.
Robbers kill one, injure two on resistance
