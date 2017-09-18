A man arrested from Model Town by security agencies on Monday had planned an attack on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, reported Waqt News.

According to police sources, the suspect was working as a driver for an officer of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Lahore was rocked by a blast in July when a suicide bomber blew himself near the Technology Park, killing at least 25, most of them policemen.

A spokesman for the Army had confirmed the initial target of the blast was Shahbaz Sharif but added the plans were changed at the “very last moment”.