MUZAFFARGARH - Three persons died when an oil tanker caught fire after a blast during repair work at a workshop in Kot Addu here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the oil tanker was brought to a workshop for some repair. However, during wielding an explosion occurred in the tanker due to which fire erupted in it. The blaze also engulfed four nearby shops, destroying them completely.

The police and rescue officials informed that the incident occurred near Thermal powerhouse, fearing the death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition who have been referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing motorcycles, rickshaws present near the scene and shops located in the surroundings. Firefighters along with fire-tenders rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The police registered a case and started further investigation to ascertain cause of the incident.





Our Staff reporter/AGENCIES

MUZAFFARGARH