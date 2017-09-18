A delegation comprising members of Defence Committees of the Senate and National Assembly headed by Senator Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum (Retd), visited General Headquarters on Monday.

The delegation laid wreath at GHQ’s Shuhada Monument and was given a detailed briefing on evolving security environment including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and security.

The delegation also had an interactive session with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The session concluded with a resolve to continue our struggle against the menace of violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach based on the principle of “collective potential and shared responsibility”.