LONDON - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday claimed he has received complaints from the NA-120 constituency and alleged that some voters went missing from the constituency in the run-up to the by-polls.

Responding to a question regarding the election campaign in the constituency, the former prime minister said he was satisfied with the way the PML-N election campaign was managed. “The party ran a very effective campaign in the NA-120 constituency,” Nawaz said while talking to the media in London. “The nation was very receptive for which I am very grateful.”

The former premier is visiting London to meet his ailing wife, Kalsoom Nawaz. “Kalsoom’s treatment is underway and another surgery is planned in the coming days,” Nawaz said.

In response to a question about his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz said they discussed ‘national and international issues’ in the meeting.