SHEIKHUPURA - The three-day celebrations of 219th annual Urs of Punjabi Shakespeare Pir Waris Shah concluded here in Jandiala Sher Khan, some 16km away from here on Sunday.

A large number of followers of the Sufi poet from across the country had arrived at the shrine to pay him their respect. Besides other activities of the Urs, heer reciting competition was the attraction of the three days celebrations. The competition was won Mushtaq, a heer reciting group hailing from Jhang. Foolproof security measures were adopted for the occasion.

TWO LABOURERS DROWN

A tractor-trolley driver and his helper drowned in Upper Chenab Canal after a truck hit their vehicle here on Sunday.

The victims, a driver and his helper, transporting chaff on a tractor-trolley, were on the way to a paper and board mill. As they were crossing the canal bridge, a speeding truck hit the vehicle. As a result both fell into the canal and drowned. Rescuers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search for the dead bodies whose identity could not be ascertained yet.





OUR STAFF REPORTER