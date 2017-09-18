SADIQABAD - Citizens lack potable water as the water filtration plants, installed at different places in Sadiqabad city at a cost of millions of rupees, have been left knackered since long.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different areas said that the water filtration plants across the city are not functioning well, adding the authorities concerned are least bothered for their rehabilitation.

They said that the plants were installed by the Punjab government to provide clean drinking water to the public. Since then, the authorities have not allocated necessary funds for their repair although the government has been providing millions of rupees to the administration under the head of repair and rehabilitation to the water filtration plants. Moreover, the operators working at the filtration plants have not been provided salaries for seven months. Sadiqabad TMC has so far failed to take control of the filtration plants despite clear directives from the director local governments.

Citizens blamed the officials for allegedly swallowing the funds allocated for the repair of the filtration plants, saying the plants began supplying contaminated water due to lack of repair. It has also caused water-borne diseases among citizens, they expressed concerns. They demanded early repair to the plants.

On the other hand, plants operators including Ataullah, Ahsan Ali, Sher Khan Mazari, Jamil and Bilal demanded dearly release of their seven months salaries. They also demanded the authorities save the plants from corrupt mafia.