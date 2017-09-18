ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed its satisfaction at the conclusion of a peaceful by-election for NA-120 Lahore on Sunday.

Without assistance of various execution authorities especially Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers, the entire electoral exercise would not have been possible.

Presiding Officers and other polling staff played a very important role. The District Returning Officer and Returning Officer and their staff manifested professionalism and integrity.

Role of media was also appreciated.



According to the press statement, voters and resident of NA-120 deserve special accolades.