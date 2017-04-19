AHMEDPUR EAST - More than 20,000 gunny bags were burnt as a fire erupted at wheat procurement centre Chanigoth here on Tuesday.

Fire brigades from Liaquatpur and AhmedpurEast rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. Assistant Commissioner Andul Rauf Mahar visited the scene and ordered inquiry into the incident.

He told newsmen that Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Saleem Afzal had ordered the Food Department to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all the wheat procurement centres. He further said that those bags were supplied at Chanigoth wheat procurement centre for its distribution to the growers.

CM’s VISIT: MPA Adnan Farid invited Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address a public meeting at Ahmedpur East. He has submitted the request to Chief Minister’s Secretariat. He hoped the chief minister would soon visit Ahmedpur East and announce a development package for the inhabitants of PP-268.

Meanwhile, the government approved and released the grant of Rs50 million for the execution of development schemes in different union councils of PP-267 Chanigoth-Uchsharif.

PML-N leader Hassan Askari Sheikh thanked the government for accepting his demand and paid rich tributes to his visionary leadership. He claimed that in 2018 general elections, PML-N will again form governments in Centre and Punjab and also win in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Similarly, it will defeat its opponents in South Punjab as masses acknowledge Chief Minster Shahbaz Sharif’s tireless efforts for the uplift of their remote areas. He told newsmen that Chief Minister will soon visit Ahmedpur East and Uch Sharif.

Nevertheless, Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East said that it would construct a recreation park near Royal Eidgah Dera Nawab Sahib. Chairman Usman Rasheed Bobak said that Rs0.5 million had been allocated for the recreation park. He stated that Municipal Committee with its limited resources was trying its utmost to provide maximum civic facilities for the citizens. Sanitary conditions have been improved as he was personally monitoring it, he said.

He hoped that Punjab government will give a special grant to Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East for the solution of its problems.

He said that MPA Qazi Adnan Farid will apprise the chief minister of the problems and long standing demands of the citizens of Ahmedpur East.