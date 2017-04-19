NOORPUR THAL-The second phase of the ongoing 6th Census will be started from April 25 in Tehsil Noorpur Thal, which will continue till May 25, District Census Support Officer Abu Bakar Malik informed Tuesday.

He said that all the administrative and security arrangements have been completed and the tehsil has been divided into 257 blocks, 52 circles and 7 charges.

The DCSO said that 142 enumerators, 57 circle supervisors and seven charge superintendents have been trained to carry out the second phase of the census.

He pointed out that one Army soldier has been deployed with each enumerator, who will be responsible for counting houses and blocks of population.

Abu Bakar Malik informed that a control room will be established at the AC office Noorpur Thal for monitoring of the second phase.