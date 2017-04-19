GUJRANWALA- More than 35 persons were injured when five bogies of Lahore-bound Jaffar Express train derailed near Qilla Chand here on Tuesday.

According railways police and Rescue 1122, five bogies of Jaffer Express train, coming from Rawalpindi derailed and overturned while three of the bogies plunged into a nearby pond. On information Pak Army personnel, Rescue 1122 teams and locals rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operation. According rescue sources, about 32 injured persons were provided first aid on the spot while four critically injured including Waqas, 45, resident of DG Khan, Javed, 40, and Shahbaz, 35, were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Locals claimed that last night, some workers were seen working at the railway track and perhaps there might be some lapse that could have resulted in the accident, adding that speeding was also reason for the incident. The railway authorities and the law enforcement agencies have started investigation to ascertain cause of the incident.