KARACHI (PR) - In an attempt to create opportunities to economically-empowered persons with disabilities, Planet N Group and disability inclusion initiative - NOWPDP, have collaborated to fund 10 business ideas.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between President NOWPDP Amin Hashwani and Founder and Coach at Planet N Group of Companies Nadeem Hussain, at a private ceremony.

“Pakistan has a very young population and soon we will run out of jobs and will have to do something ourselves. I am very proud to announce that Planet N Group, will support NOWPDP in setting up an incubation centre and will provide seed funding for 10 business ideas by persons with disabilities,” remarked Nadeem Hussain, who had agreed to the idea at a motivational session he delivered for persons with disabilities earlier this year at the NOWPDP office.

Amin Hashwani, President NOWPDP said, “Perceptions need to be revised and success stories established so sympathy becomes empathy and apathy becomes social action. We are proud to have Planet N Group as our strategic partner for this initiative and look forward to having the first batch of entrepreneurs with disabilities set an example.”