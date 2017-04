Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa Wednesday signed off on execution orders of 30 ‘hardcore terrorists’ who were convicted by military courts.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said the convicted militants were involved in the attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

They were also involved in attack on FC personnel, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, Saidu Sharif Airport, and other killings of civilians, added the ISPR statement.