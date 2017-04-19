SIALKOT-The number of male and female beggars is on the rise here as a many industrialists and exporters reside in Sialkot and they generously donate money also in foreign currencies to the beggars.

Several beggars said that the exporters and even their families give donations generously in foreign currencies especially in Model Town, People’s Colony, Mag Town, Defence Town, Nishat Park, Muhammadpura and surrounding areas.

The hundreds of beggars have captured the Sialkot city as there is manifolds increase in the number of the beggars. They term Sialkot as golden sparrow.

A big number of beggars including women and children could be seen in and around the mosques, walking tracks, public parks, bazaars, shopping centres, general bus stands, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Lehai Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar, Chowk Shaheedan, Green Wood Street, Pooran Nagar, Prem Nagar, Model Town, Mubarakpura, Hajipura, Naikapura, Poora Heeran, Muslim Town, Gulistan Colony, Christian Town and surrounding areas.

Ninety percent beggars are professional as they enjoy luxurious life. Most of them are healthy and could do other work instead of begging, but they have indulged in this curse. They also include misrepresentatives who pose them as handicapped. In addition, some young women were also found begging and inviting people to some immoral activities.

Ironically, there is no official check on these beggars by police and other law enforcement agencies due to which the number of beggars is rising day by day. Some beggars said that they were very happy to be in Sialkot as the exporters and their families give them beg even in dollars, euros and other foreign currencies at Model Town and Cantt areas.

Human rights activist Shahid Mir, former president of Sialkot District Bar Association, said that there was no one to check the curse. He said that several female beggars were also found involved in theft and other criminal activities in Sialkot city and other parts. The child beggars are often found busy in begging by telling their fake stories of social injustice and cruelty. The child beggars were found busy in begging in and around bakeries, hotels, restaurants and other places, he added.

The people expressed grave concern over th esituation, saying that the beggars had disturbed them mentally. They said that the police, district administration and the NGOs were allegedly doing nothing to curb the menace of beggary. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter to rid Sialkot people of the beggars.