HAFIZABAD - A union council and 39 others were booked on the charge of attacking and torturing a police party of Kaleki station and the SHO was suspended for negligence.

The DPO suspended SHO Munawar Shah for his slackness for not taking action against the accused promptly. According to a police source, there was a dispute of property between Younis and Umar Daraz. Younis attempted to construct a wall on the disputed property. Thereupon, a police party headed by ASI Afzaal rushed to the spot to avert any bloodshed but the accused Rai Fakharuz Zaman and his 39 accomplices also reached the spot and allegedly attacked and tortured the police party. The accused also tore off the uniform of constable Arshad but the SHO remained reluctant to register a case against the influential accused.

Vice Chairman Fakharuz Zaman is brother of Acting Chairman District Council Rai Qamaruz Zaman Kharal. Later, the police registered a case against the 40 accused including the VC, Jamaloo Teli, Zaigham, Yasir, Kalu Qalandar, Rustam, Shoukat, Zaman, Allah Ditta, Ayub, Akhtar, Iftikhar, Ashraf, Aslam, Mushtaq, Sadiq, Manzoor, Saif, Mehdi, Shahid and others. The police have so far succeeded in arresting four of the accused. Special teams have been deputed by the DPO to arrest the remaining accused.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: The government has made all the arrangements to start procurement of 7,75,000 bags of wheat and in this connection nine centres have been set up for the supply of empty sacks and 19 procurement centres in the district. In this connection, a meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee was held under the chairmanship of Acting DC A.D. Warraich to review the arrangements for transparent draw of ballot for the distribution of empty sacks and procurement of wheat.

The DC stressed upon the officers to take prompt action on corruption complaints. He particularly said that the ACs of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils would be responsible for resolving the complaints regarding supply of empty sacks.

Deputy Director Agriculture Mehar Rab Nawaz told the meeting that 5,855 growers have so far been registered under E-credit Kisan package of which 636 growers have been disbursed first installment while 513 have been given second installment.

He further said that 80 percent subsidy was being provided for installation of solar tube wells while 50 percent subsidy is being provided for tunnel technology, which, he said, would go a long way in the increase of per acre yield and would better the socio-economic condition of the cultivators.

Meanwhile, a local trader was deprived of his vehicle worth Rs1.2 million. According to trader Khalid, he had parked his vehicle outside his residence on Vanike road but unknown accused lifted it away.

A citizen Abid Hussain was deprived of his bike from outside his residence. The victim had parked his bike outside his residence in Mohallah Siraj Gunj which was taken away by the accused. The police are investigating but failed to recover the stolen vehicle or trace the accused.