KASUR-With the sudden increase in heat, unscheduled power outages coupled with scarcity of water have left the public unable to heave a sigh of relief.

According to the report of a survey, Kasurians are also worst victim of the prolonged and unscheduled power outages being conducted across Punjab.

During the survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that the Lesco is conducting 12 hours loadshedding in urban areas in this scorching heat. “The situation in rural areas is worst where electricity remains suspended for 16 to 18 hours,” they said, adding that the outages have adversely hit students, employees, traders and labour class of the district.

“Students and the government employees are unable to carry out their study and official works while the trading community have become unable to fulfil the market demand which left the labourers jobless,” they said. Similarly, the power cuts have also created shortage of water and people are unable to carry out their routine works at homes, they regretted, adding that people even in mosques, sometimes, find not enough water for ablution.

They demanded the government to do something practically rather making hollow claims to console the public.