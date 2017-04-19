The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nasir took suo moto notice on Wednesday of assault on female Norwegian nationals at Islamabad airport.

According to media reports, CJP has directed Secretary Interior, Secretary Aviation to file a report within three days.

The issue started after a scuffle broke out at the Islamabad airport due to absence of tissue papers in the restrooms during immigration clearance on April 15.

The FIA had issued a statement claiming that the passengers had misbehaved with the official, Noshila Bibi, at the immigration counter.

The incident garnered social media attention after a video, showing a FIA female constable berating the same women, surfaced.

Earlier in the day, the FIA suspended its junior constable Ghazala for assaulting passengers, contrary to its earlier statement.