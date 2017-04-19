Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that efforts are being to meet the growing demand in the country by completing the under construction power projects.

During an interview Khawaja Asif said, “loadshedding issue will be resolved soon.” He further said, “Demand of electricity has increased due to high temperature and there is shortfall of 5200 megawatt. Promises made by the government regarding energy will be fulfilled.”

He also said that there was no load shedding in the industrial sector.