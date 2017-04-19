Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared the member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-87 constituency Shangla and adviser to the chief minister on Tourism Abdul Munim disqualified to hold the seat.

The ECP declared Abdul Munim disqualified to hold his KP Assembly seat on the petition filed by member KP Assembly Sher Alam Khan.

The petitioner had argued that Abdul Munim worked as a teacher at a government school just a month before the elections and had withdrawn his salary as such for the month of March 2013.

He had also argued that as per the law one could not contest elections for two years after government service.

The ECP verified all this from the government departments after which Abdul Munim was declared disqualified.